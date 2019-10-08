|
|
Ronald Edward Dickerson
- - Ronald Edward Dickerson passed away peacefully at his home, on the afternoon of October 5, 2019.
Ron, otherwise known as Captain Dick or Capt., was born May 2, 1945, to Raymond and Anna (Hastings) Dickerson. Ron grew up in Laurel, Delaware with his parents and brother, Wayne, and cousin Connie (Dorman) Carmean. He graduated from Laurel High School in 1963 where he played football for the legendary coach, George Schollenberger, for three years. During his senior year, he earned All-State Honors and participated in the annual Blue-Gold All-Star game.
Ron received a full scholarship to play football at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, where he started all four years. He obtained All-Conference honors his sophomore, junior, and senior years, and played both offense and defense his final two years as a tightend and linebacker. Upon graduating with a degree in education in 1968, he moved back to Sussex County and began his teaching and coaching career. In 1973 he took over as head coach of the Seaford football team where he remained for 28 years. His accomplishments as the head football coach of Seaford include seven Henlopen Conference Championships, two State Titles (1981 and 1983), selected as the Blue-Gold game head coach twice and retired fourth on the Delaware All-Time win list with 191 wins. In 1983, he began coaching baseball where he won two State Championships (1983 and 1986) and posting a record of 102-26 over a seven-year span. After leaving Seaford in 2001 he went on to coach at Salisbury for a brief stint before moving to an assistant position at Sussex Tech for 6 years, before retiring in 2009. Ron was inducted into both the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame and the Delaware African American Sports Hall of Fame and has had the Seaford football field named in his honor.
Ron is survived by his wife of 33 years, Marsha. Two sons, Craig (Rook) and wife Leah, Marc (Duke) and wife MaryBeth. Step-son, Jeff Strohmaier and wife Katy. Brother, Wayne Dickerson and cousin Connie Carmean. Five grandchildren Caden, Laine, Olivia, Dylan, and Drew Dickerson. Garrett, Matthew, and Eden Strohmaier. Niece and nephews Gina Dickerson, Steve Dickerson, and Matthew Carmean. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Father, and his first wife, Penny (Schultz) Dickerson.
Ron has had more than a significant impact on a countless number of people; whether it be through meaningful life lessons implemented by coaching, teaching, or parenting. Several generations have been affected through his tough love, old sayings, and strict guidelines that not only are vital for success on the field, but just as important for prosperity off the field. Later in life, he adopted the saying "Play me or trade me", and on October 5 he was traded on to better things.
An open visitation for all will be on Thursday, October 10 at Cranston Funeral Home from 5 pm to 8 pm at 300 N Shipley St, Seaford, DE 19973. Burial will be private.
There will be a Celebration of Ron's Life on Saturday, October 12th at the Nanticoke Senior Center 1001 W. Locust St. Seaford at 3 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Capt.'s name may be made to Nanticoke Senior Center, 1001 Locust St, Seaford, DE 19973.
To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 8, 2019