Ronald Edward Keiser
Seaford - Ronald Edward Keiser, age 79, of Seaford, DE passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
A viewing will be held at Cranston's Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipley St, Seaford on Wednesday, September 9th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, September 10, at 11:00 a.m. at our Lady of Lourdes Church, 532 E. Stein Hwy, Seaford, followed by internment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Dagsboro, DE.
