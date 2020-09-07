1/1
Ronald Edward Keiser
Ronald Edward Keiser

Seaford - Ronald Edward Keiser, age 79, of Seaford, DE passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

A viewing will be held at Cranston's Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipley St, Seaford on Wednesday, September 9th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, September 10, at 11:00 a.m. at our Lady of Lourdes Church, 532 E. Stein Hwy, Seaford, followed by internment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Dagsboro, DE.

To view the full obituary visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cranston Funeral Home
300 North Shipley Street
Seaford, DE 19973
(302) 629-9237
