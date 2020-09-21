Ronald G. "Ron" Cox
Newark - Ronald G. "Ron" Cox, age 84, of Newark, DE, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Born in Kansas City, MO on April 28, 1936, he was the son of the late Rozell Gene and Gladys (Ellis) Cox. Ron proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a line worker for General Motors, retiring in 1994. Ron loved traveling with his wife and gambling during his vacations to Vegas, Oklahoma and Missouri. He enjoyed playing golf and was a talented mechanic, spending many hours working on cars. Above all, Ron loved his family and cherished his time spent with them. In his spare time, Ron enjoyed driving his Black Silverado truck and listening to Elvis Presley and Willie Nelson's Roadhouse.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Anne (Kiesel) Cox. He is survived by his daughters, Theresa Cox (Jerry Frazier) of Landenberg, PA and Christine E. Lindfors (Scott) of Newark.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 11:30 am on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Delaware, 2 Mill Road, Ste. 106, Wilmington, DE 19806.
