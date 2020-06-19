Ronald H. WilsonPilesgrove Township - Ronald H. Wilson, age 75, of Pilesgrove Township died on June 15, 2020. Ron died of pleural mesothelioma, long known to be caused by exposure to asbestos, in settings such as industrial workplaces, shipbuilding & construction trades.Son of the late Amos and Betty (Sims) Wilson, Ron was raised in Pedricktown and lived there most of his life until moving to Pilesgrove in 1994 to build his Williamsburg inspired dream home. He graduated from Penns Grove Regional High School in 1963, attended Drexel University, and graduated with an Associate Degree from Salem Community College. In 1965 he married his high school sweetheart, Sheila Ann Stidham of Carney's Point, and they raised three children in Pedricktown.Ron was employed by DuPont Chambers Works, Dupont Newport plant, and BF Goodrich/Poly One Pedricktown plant. He retired as an instrument technician and maintenance supervisor from Poly One after 34 years of service.Among his many interest and talents, Ron was an artist in wood. He studied wood working with the Master Cabinet Maker at Williamsburg, VA and Woodturning at the John C. Campbell Art School in North Carolina. He collected and used 18th century period tools to produce exquisite furniture. He was an artistic wood turner and master wood carver. His work was exhibited at art shows, and he won first and third place in the New Jersey Senior Citizens statewide art competition. He also carved the Wind God figures on the stern of Delaware's 17th century tall ship, Kalmar Nyckel. One of Ron's favorite events was the annual Salem County Arts in Bloom studio tour. He especially enjoyed introducing children to woodworking tools and activities in the "Children's Dig Into Art" part of the event. He was a member of Salem County Art League, First State Wood Turners, American Association of Wood Turners and Salem County Arts in Bloom Committee.Ron was an avid cyclist with a lifelong commitment to fitness despite the later limitations of his lung disease. He found joy in long cruises on his motorcycle, and loved the outdoors where he would garden, fish, camp, kayak and hike. He was most content boating and fishing with his wife and family on the Chesapeake Bay, and was happy wherever he had a line in the water.Above all, Ron adored his family, and found his greatest joy as a husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his grandsons teaching them woodworking, playing, or just wrestling on the floor. He was a caring older brother to his beloved sister Mary. He just celebrated his 55th wedding anniversary to the love of his life and best friend, Sheila. Ron treasured his friends and neighbors and his kindness and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who had the fortune to know him.In addition to his wife, Sheila A. Stidham Wilson, Ron is survived by sons Paul B. Wilson (Michelle) of Breinigsville, PA, Stephen S. Wilson (Kimberly) of Pedricktown, NJ, daughter Christina C. Motoyoshi (Sean) of Bear, DE; his beloved grandsons Matthew Motoyoshi, Ian and Isaiah Wilson; sister Mary E. Wilson of Pedricktown; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Amos D. Wilson, Jr.Due to the current restrictions surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in his memory to the Salem county Art League, Weema International or The Nature Conservancy.