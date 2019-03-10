Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
900 N. Washington Street
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington - Ronald Harry Rust, age 77, died on March 3, 2019 following complications from lymphoma.

Born in Milford, Delaware on September 28, 1941, he was the son of the late Harry and Alma (Tease) Rust. Raised in Milford, Delaware with summers in Slaughter Beach, Delaware, he had a career with DuPont Nemours Company spanning 30+ years and taking him around the globe.

His friends and family knew him as dynamic, charismatic, fun-loving, hard-working, and funny. He was quick to smile and loved any complex project—yours or his.

He is survived by his wife Margaret (Turner) Rust, children Heather, Michelle, Lowell, Bryan, and Ashley. His sister, Joyce (Rust) Feulner, his grandchildren Benjamin, Delaney, Grace, Harry, Lucas, Riley, Piper, and Max will miss him greatly. He is predeceased by his wife Christina Mae (Morgan) Rust.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 15th at Grace United Methodist Church, 900 N. Washington Street, Wilmington at 11:00 am with a reception following at Brantwyn House, 600 Rockland Road, Wilmington. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the American Red Cross as Ron was the grateful recipient of generous platelet donations.

For online condolences please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
