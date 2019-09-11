|
|
Ronald L. Clark
Kewanee, IL - Ronald L. Clark, 83, of rural Kewanee, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his home. A Memorial Service will be held in Wilmington, DE at a later date. Local Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory-Atkinson Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery, Atkinson, where Military Honors will be accorded by the Kewanee Veterans Council. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Ronald Clark Memorial Fund, and will be distributed among several organizations.
Ron was born on February 15, 1936, in Kewanee, IL, the son of Leroy and Agnes (Sauer) Clark. He served our country in the United States Air Force from 1957-1962. He served as a Military Policeman and trained one of the first Dog Guard Units. After the service, Ron was proud to have trained the first guard dog unit for the Delaware State Police. Ron was united in marriage to Shirlee Burch in 1957. She preceded him in death in 2007. He married Colleen Stevens on January 25, 2011 in Wilmington, DE. Ron worked for the Phillips 66 Corporation, managing several gas stations in the Wilmington, DE area for several years. He then began his career with Sears & Roebuck, Co. as a salesman. He worked for 30 years for them before he retired. He was a member of the Catholic faith and was a true outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, birding, traveling, hiking, golf, Frisbee golf, raising his dogs, and listening to country music. Ron loved staying in touch with life-long friends and making people laugh. Most of all, he loved being with family. His infectious smile endeared him to everyone he met.
Survivors include his wife, Colleen; his son, Patrick (Carolyn Sweet) Clark, Keene, N.H.; brother, Richard (Bea) Clark, Kewanee; sister, Barbara Tinker, East Moline; numerous nieces and nephews; six step-children and spouses; and 16 step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three infant children, brother, William "Joe" Clark, and sister, Betty Wisbaum.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 11, 2019