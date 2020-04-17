|
Ronald Louis Leounes
Wilmington - Age 74 of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in the care of the heroic staff of Brandywine Nursing Home and Rehabilitative Center.
Born in Wilmington, DE, Ron was the son of Stavrothea and Anthony Leounes Senior. He graduated from the University of Delaware with a degree in Economics, and later earned an M.Ed. in Applied Technology in Education at Wilmington University.
Ron's early career began in the family business, Leounes' Towne Talk Restaurant, a longtime fixture in downtown Wilmington, which he eventually operated on his own. He was one of the original group of restaurateurs who developed "Loop Night."
Following the closing of Towne Talk, after a few short detours, Ron followed his heart and pursued a career in teaching. He first began as the Cafeteria Manager for Delaware Technical and Community College. There, Ron infused his flair for food and design by improving both the menu and the ambiance. Not long after his affiliation with Delaware Tech, he became an instructor in the Culinary Arts program where he spent the remainder of his career. Ron became an integral member of the teaching staff and mentor to his students. He was a long-time member of First State Chefs Association.
Throughout his life, Ron fed his passion for food and cooking by operating his catering business, Leounes' Catered Affairs. He had numerous devoted clients over his long career.
Ron had diverse interests with travel, food, wine, and gardening among his favorites. For many years, in addition to his love for all things food, Ron was a Boy Scout leader. He mentored more than a few young men on their path to becoming Eagle Scouts, his son included.
Ron was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Leslie Isaacs Noji; his daughter, Kirsten Leounes of Bear, DE; his son, Christopher Leounes (Allison) of Landenberg, PA; stepsons, Benjamin Noji (Amy Carletti-Noji) of Landenberg, PA and Daniel Noji of Coupeland, TX; three grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Electra Leounes, Logan Leounes, and Layne Noji.
A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Food Bank of Delaware (www.fbd.org), 222 Lake Drive, Newark, DE 19702
