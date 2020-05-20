Ronald Ludington



(9/4/34 - 5/14/20)



Ronald "Luddy" Ludington, U.S. Winter Olympic 1960 bronze medalist figure skating champion, legend, and professional coach, died of natural causes on Thursday, March 14 in Newark, Delaware. He was 85 years old.



Ron was born on September 4, 1934 in Roxbury, Mass. and attended Boston Tech High School.



He and his first wife Nancy Rouillard (married in 1957), won the 1956 national junior pairs championship, followed by winning the U.S. Senior Pairs Championships four consecutive years (1957-1960). They also took the bronze medal at both the 1959 World Championships and the 1960 Winter Olympics. After his on-ice career had concluded, Ludington remained an integral part of figure skating, including coaching at several Olympic events. Over the years, nine of his skaters achieved world medal placements and 65 skaters clinched National first place titles.



In 1990, Ron won the Professional Skaters Association "Coach of the Year" award. He was also named to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame in 1993, the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame in 1999, the Delaware Sports Museum Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Professional Skaters Association Coaches Hall of Fame in 2002.



Ron was the beloved son of the late Homer John and Annie Louise (Curwen) Ludington; dear brother to his late sisters Frances Ludington and Margaret Calan; and brothers Homer E., Robert E., Richard O., and Earl Ludington.



Ron is survived by his daughter Karen Ludington Gullotti and her husband James of Waltham, Mass., son Michael Ludington and his wife Diane of Jacksonville, Fla., sister Charlotte Ludington of Sherborn, Mass., his granddaughters Jaime Deschamps, Jennifer East and his great grandson Wyatt.



A memorial service to celebrate Ron's life and career will be held at a future date when larger groups are safe to congregate.



Donations in Ron's name can be made to The Skating Academy at the Patriot Ice Center, 101 John Campbell Rd, Newark, DE 19711.









