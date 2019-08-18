Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
Ronald "Wayne" Luff Obituary
Ronald "Wayne" Luff

West Grove, PA - Ronald "Wayne" Luff, age 72, of West Grove, PA and formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, in the comfort of his own home following a long illness.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Wayne's memory to Take a Break from Cancer for Pete's Sake Respite Foundation, 620 West Germantown Pike, Suite 250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 or www.takeabreakfromcancer.org.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
