Ronald "Wayne" Luff
West Grove, PA - Ronald "Wayne" Luff, age 72, of West Grove, PA and formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, in the comfort of his own home following a long illness.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Wayne's memory to Take a Break from Cancer for Pete's Sake Respite Foundation, 620 West Germantown Pike, Suite 250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 or www.takeabreakfromcancer.org.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019