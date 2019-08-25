|
Ronald M. Massaro
Wilmington - Ronald M. Massaro died on August 20, 2019 peacefully at home with family. He was born in Philadelphia on October 22, 1947 and attended Northeast High School. He studied Drafting and Liberal Arts at Drexel and Temple University. Ron began designing kitchens in 1974 and in December 2004 he became a Nationally Certified Kitchen Designer from the NKBA and continued designing upscale kitchens and baths throughout the Tri-State area up until his passing. He was recognized for his exceptional customer relations and communication skills on the job, which radiated into all aspects of Ron's relationships in life.
Ron's charisma was legendary. His warmth, smile and gentleness were boundless. Every new acquaintance was an opportunity to be his new best friend.
Somehow, Ron found common ground with everyone he met… If Kevin Bacon has 6-degrees of separation, Ron was the guy from Philly with 1-degree.
His heart was huge and he cared about everyone and he would go to the ends of the earth for the people he loved.
Ron was a dedicated fan of his Philly sports teams; Cheesesteaks, even if he wasn't supposed to eat them; Oldies music; late night reruns of comedy sitcoms; classic films and never tired of YouTube playbacks of Abbot and Costello's recording of "Who's on First". In his later years of life some of his greatest joys were attending his son's jazz concerts, visiting his daughter and grandchildren, and ballroom dancing and charming the ladies at the BlueBallRoom Dance Studio.
He regretfully leaves behind: daughter, Lauren Massaro, and her partner Jason; granddaughters, Lewcynda and Layla, who reside in Florida; son Michael, who resides in New Jersey; his oldest friend and mentor, Bernie Miller; his fearless friends, Ken Richards and Carson Zullinger; a string of girlfriends too long to list; his canine devotees, Bruno, Bella, and Luna; and his best friend and soulmate, Roseanna Richards, who made his last decade one hell of an adventure.
But most of all he leaves behind a big emptiness in our hearts, those who knew him that can never be filled.
A celebration in his honor will be held at the BlueBallRoom Dance Studio, Independence Mall on Friday, August 30, 5-8pm.
