Ronald N. Brown
Wilmington - Ronald N. Brown, age 71 of Wilmington, DE, died peacefully at home on April 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Thomas & Catherine Brown, and brother Donald. Ron is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia, children, Kelly, Russell (Sharon), and Randy (Ashley), and grandchildren Rose, Lydia, Hope, Sophia, and Ransom. He also will be missed by sister Alane (Charles), cousin John, and cousin Brenda (Ed), and many extended family members.
Dr. Brown was a graduate of Chichester High School and Houghton College. A lifelong educator, he was an adjunct professor, administrator, teacher, and coach for almost 50 years in Delaware and around the world.
Ron was active in ministry in recent years at Brandywine Valley Baptist Church and for many years at Bethel Baptist Church. He was an avid sports fan, a fierce competitor, familiar with the rough on many a golf course, and a faithful presence on the sideline of all his children and grandchildren's sports. Ron was also a Harley enthusiast and member of the Christian Motorcycle Association.
Services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 1217 Wilson Road, Wilmington, DE, on Sunday, April 14, at 4 PM, visitation beginning at 3 PM. Donations in his memory may be made to SALT Leadership (http://saltleadership.info/donate/).
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019