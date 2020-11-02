1/1
Ronald P. Borden
1944 - 2020
Ronald P. Borden

Millsboro - Ronald (Ron) P. Borden, of Millsboro, DE formerly of Newark, DE and Wildwood, NJ passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020 at his home in Millsboro, DE at the age of 76. Ron, a coach, mentor, and friend, was a devoted family man born in Chester, PA and raised in Wildwood NJ, where he met and is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Donna Borden. He is also survived by his two loving sons Chris (Julie) and Eric (Carrie).

After graduating from Wildwood High, Ron served 6 years in the New Jersey National Guard from 1964-1970. Ron worked at Conrail Railroad for 32 years and was a member of the AMVETS Post 2 in Long Neck, DE. He enjoyed fishing, golf, bingo nights and was an avid follower of the Eagles and Flyers.

Ron's most treasured love was spending time with his 6 grandchildren, Matt (Amanda), Julianne "Snookums", Nick, Declan, Ryann and Maddie, and 2 great-grandchildren Zoe and Fiona. He will forever be in our hearts.

A celebration of Ron's life will be held at 1PM Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral service, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE where friends and family may gather after 12 noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions in Ron's name to AMVETS Post 2, 32592 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Melson Funeral Services
NOV
10
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Melson Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Melson Funeral Services
32013 Long Neck Road
Millsboro, DE 19966
302-945-9000
