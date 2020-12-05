Ronald P. MarsiliiWilmington - Ronald P. Marsilii, age 72, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Season's Hospice after a short illness.Ron was the son of the late Romolo Marsilii and Jennie (Razze) Marsilii.Ron attended Salesianum High School, the University of Delaware, and graduated from Widener University. He began his career at Atlantic Aviation and retired from Boeing after many years there.Ron loved life, his family, his church, traveling and Notre Dame football. Ron and his late wife of 41 years, Barbara, loved taking cruises, traveling to Hawaii and Europe. He was very involved with his lifelong Catholic church, Saint Anthony of Padua, in Wilmington. For many years, Ron volunteered his time to help run the annual Italian Festival at the parish and helped it grow to be the huge week-long event that it is today. He especially loved Notre Dame football, and traveled each year to Indiana to attend various games. Ron collected Fighting Irish memorabilia and had framed game photos throughout his and Barbara's home for many years.Ron was predeceased by his wife Barbara, the love of his life for over 41 years, in 2018, and his brother-in-law Robert Lloyd in 2019.Ron is survived by his sister Lorraine (Marsilii) Lloyd of Hockessin, his cousinsRitchie Rubini (Therese) of Hockessin, and Rosanne Schalk (Yale) of Scottsdale, AZ.Due to Covid restrictions, memorial and burial will be private and at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's memory to Saint Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N. Dupont Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.To place an online condolence please visit302.652.6642