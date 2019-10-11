|
On Thursday, October 3, 2019, Ronald W. Smith, Sr. 85, beloved husband of Florence V. Smith, died suddenly at Christiana Medical Center.
Mr. Smith, a resident of South Bethany Beach, DE was the loving father of Ronald W. Smith, Jr. (Marcie) of Aston, PA, Susan J. Alavi (Victor) of Duncan, SC and Christopher L. Smith of Glen Mills, PA. He was the beloved grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 9.
A native Wilmingtonian, Mr. Smith grew up in the city; he was the son of John and Marion Smith, grandson of Daniel and Bertha Smith and had many dearly loved aunts, uncles and cousins.
He married his high school sweetheart, Florence Shaw and enjoyed 64 years of love and life with her.
Mr. Smith attended the University of Delaware where he continued on to receive a Master's Degree in Plant Pathology and Entomology. Mr. Smith was the owner and Landscape Designer of his own business, Phillips Nurseries, until he retired in 2001. His designs beautified homes and businesses throughout Delaware and Pennsylvania.
After retiring to South Bethany Beach, Mr. Smith continued to enjoy sports. He loved basketball, tennis, squash and biking. His hobbies included Old Radio, "Straight Ahead" jazz and gardening. He had many treasured friends, humor and wisdom. He participated in the Meals on Wheels program and read to the blind at St. Ann's Catholic Church where he attended daily Mass.
You are invited to visit with Ron's family and friends at the visitation on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10 A.M. with Mass following at 11 A.M. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE.
In lieu of flowers you are invited to contribute to the Little Sister of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713 or Robert Shaw Memorial Scholarship, ASHE Delaware Valley Section, P.O. Box 61745, King of Prussia, PA 19406.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, 2019