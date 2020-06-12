Ronald W. Elliott
Wilmington - Ronald W. Elliott, age 74, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 8, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE on August 14, 1945, Ron was the son the of late Mildred and Walter Elliott.
Most of Ron's life was dedicated to his country. From 1963 to 1966 he served in both the Dominican Civil War then Vietnam War as a paratrooper of the 82nd Airborne 1st Cav Division. Upon returning home, he worked as a heavy machinery mechanic for 30 years. Ron continued to serve his country by offering free transportation for any fallen soldier to their final resting place in his custom, "one-of-a-kind" decorated truck that he transformed into a hearse. He was also a strong advocate for POW MIA and veteran suicide prevention.
Ron is survived by his wife, Fran of 48 years; two daughters Ronni McCarthy and Tammy Nichols; 3 granddaughters and a great granddaughter. He is also preceded in death by his grandson and four siblings.
Friends are invited to share in memories of Ron, with his family during visitation at McCreary & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington on June 18, 2020 from 9-11am, with the funeral service immediate following. There will be a ceremony held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1pm. ** NOTE: Due to COVID restrictions, admittance will be regulated and social distancing requirements will be enforced.
Following the ceremony, a celebration of Ron's life will be held at Firebase Floyd, 474 Flemings Landing Road (Rt. 9), Townsend, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to A Veteran's Dream, Ron's Brigade MSgt Mitchell Gauge 1372 Alley Mill Road, Clayton, DE 19938 or go to A Veteran's Dream, Ron's Brigade on Facebook and use the Gofundme link.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.