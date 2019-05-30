Services
Pittsboro, NC - 6/30/1936 - 5/25/2019

Ronald William Knisley, 82, of Pittsboro, NC, went to be with God on Saturday, May 25, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease at The Arbor at Galloway Ridge.

A native of Kingwood, West Virginia, Ronald was born June 30, 1936 to the late Paul Knisley and Helen Thacker. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Lake Champlain. He graduated from the University of Delaware with a Masters degree in History, and George Washington University with a Masters in Personnel Administration. He was a longtime employee of the U.S. federal government. He loved history and the Bible, and spending time in the woodshop and playing trivia.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 61 years, Audrey; daughters, Diane Hain and Linda Jaeger; sister, Joyce Knisley; grandchildren, Jessica Coyle and Chris Coyle; and great-grandchild, Aiden Coyle.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Ebenezer UMC, 724 Beaver Creek Rd, Apex, NC 27502, with Pastor Ben Williams officiating the service.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to: Parkinson's Foundation, https://parkinson.org/ways-to-give.
Published in The News Journal on May 30, 2019
