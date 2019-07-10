|
Rosa Rita (Onesi) Oakes
Hockessin - Rosa Rita (Onesi) Oakes, age 60 of Hockessin, DE, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Rose was born November 20, 1958 in Wilmington, daughter of the late Salvatore and Laura (Eupizi) Onesi. She was a graduate of Conrad High School, Widener University earning a bachelor's degree and Wilmington University earning a master's degree. She enjoyed a successful 36-year career as a human resources manager for the DuPont Company, remembered by fellow colleagues for her zealous advocacy on their behalf.
Rose was very generous with her time and resources, and always went out of her way to help those in need. She was a founding member of the "Fund for Women" and also made considerable contributions to the Ministry of Caring, among many other organizations.
She was an avid traveler and valued all the times spent with her family in Italy. She enjoyed entertaining friends, especially at her annual "Daiquiri Day." Friends and family will always remember Rose for her lively spirit, and never-give-up attitude.
Rose is survived by her children, Joseph Oakes and Angela Edgar (Matt); her granddaughter, Josephine Edgar; her siblings, Settimio Onesi (Catherine) and Carla Smith (Mark); Sister-in-law, Cathy Onesi (Mark Teoli); Calvin "Skip" Oakes; many dear friends and numerous nieces, nephews and members of her extended family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Salvatore, Jr. and Eugene Onesi.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Resurrection Parish, 3000 Videre Drive, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 12:30pm. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rose's memory can be made to the Ministry of Caring, 115 East 14th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
