1928 - 2019
Rosalie Blue Obituary
Rosalie Blue

Wilmington - Born in Penns Grove, NJ on February 14, 1928; went home to be with the Lord on September 16, 2019. Service of celebration will be held 10am on Monday, September 30 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St., Wilmington, DE. Viewing will be from 8-10am; with formal home going service to follow. Interment at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. Dupont Highway, New Castle, DE.

Published in The News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
