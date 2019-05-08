|
|
Rosalie Karczmarczyk
Wilmington - Rosalie Karczmarczyk, 68, was called Home on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Monday, May 13 from 4:30-6:00PM, immediately followed by a Remembrance Service. The interment will be held privately for her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rosalie may be made to the Me Too Movement https://metoomvmt.org
To view a complete obituary tribute for Rosalie, visit
www.dohertyfh.com
302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from May 8 to May 12, 2019