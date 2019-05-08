Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Karczmarczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie Karczmarczyk


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosalie Karczmarczyk Obituary
Rosalie Karczmarczyk

Wilmington - Rosalie Karczmarczyk, 68, was called Home on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Monday, May 13 from 4:30-6:00PM, immediately followed by a Remembrance Service. The interment will be held privately for her family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rosalie may be made to the Me Too Movement https://metoomvmt.org

To view a complete obituary tribute for Rosalie, visit

www.dohertyfh.com

302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from May 8 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now