McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosalyn Carol "Rose" (Stewart) Munze


1928 - 2019
Rosalyn Carol "Rose" (Stewart) Munze Obituary
Rosalyn Carol (Stewart) "Rose" Munze

Glen Mills, PA - Rosalyn Munze, age 91, passed away on December 18, 2019 at Maris Grove in Glen Mills, PA with her daughters by her side.

Rosalyn was born to the late Irma and A. George Stewart on August 28, 1928 an only child, in Independence, Kansas. After completing high school in Independence, she attended the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. She married Paul Jack Munze Jr. in Columbia, Mo. on December 31, 1947 and they were married over 63 years. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and active in book review and bridge clubs. She traveled extensively and enjoyed planning group trips and leading them to different destinations in the U.S. and abroad. She and her husband traveled to many places throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, the Pacific, Scandinavia, Russia and the U.S. They also loved to cruise, taking over 40 cruises.

She is survived by her daughters Susan Zarebicki of Wilmington, and Julie Koffenberger (George) of Wilmington; her granddaughters Kate Owens, Kristyn Zarebicki, Jennifer and Laura Koffenberger.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21 at 2pm at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home at 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, Delaware 19803. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rosalyn Munze may be made to the , .

To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
