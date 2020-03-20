|
|
Rose A. Paloni, 89, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was in the comfort of her home surrounded by family.
Rose was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 3, 1930, daughter of the late Nicola and Giovanina (Ricci) Lappa. A graduate of Conrad High School and the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, she spent the majority of her life as a devoted and loving homemaker. Rose was a talented cook, enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening and crossword puzzles, and loved time at the Jersey Shore.
Her husband, Eugene J. Paloni, Sr., passed away on May 16, 2003.
Rose is survived by her children, Nicoletta Paloni, Regina Paloni, Cindy Paloni, Dominic Paloni and Eugene Paloni, Jr.; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Frank and Dina Orsini, and Dominic Paloni, Jr.; her great grandchildren, Kayla, Nicholas, Sophia and Matthew.
In accordance with current health directive regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services and interment will be held privately for immediate family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rose may be made to Heartland Hospice, 750 Prides Crossing, Suite 110, Newark, DE 19713 (www.heartlandhospice.com).
