|
|
Rose Ann Dailey
Wilmington - Rose Ann Dailey, peacefully, passed away March 16th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Rose was born in Wilmington to the late Andrew Damiani and Filomena (Casapulla) Damiani. She had a tremendous personality and always had the people around her laughing. Rose enjoyed a good game of cards, traveling, dancing, and spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by daughters Debra Mousley, Kathy Fest, and Diane Dufaj; 6 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Rose is preceded in death by brothers Vincent, Alfred, Pete, and Joe Damiani; and grandson Ron Lyons.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019, 11am-1pm at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington DE 19805. Burial will be private.
CHARLES P.
ARCARO FUNERAL
HOME
(302)658-9095
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019