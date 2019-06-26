Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Rose-Ann Jardine Obituary
Rose-Ann Jardine

Hockessin, DE - Rose-Ann Jardine passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 43 years old.

She was born in Grenoble, France and was a British Citizen. She loved her family home of Scotland and all things Celtic. She loved Soccer, the Eagles and Dog Rescues.

She is survived by her loving wife, Katina Saunders, her furry children, Aidan Scot, Wallace the Brave, River Rose, Sebastian, Floyd Bear and Aurora, her father, George Jardine, her mother, Catherine Jardine, sisters Marie Christina and Nathalie Catherine, in laws, Robin and Kitty Saunders, sister in laws, April, Tabitha and Brittney, brother in laws, Brian, Todd, Ricky and Britt, nieces and nephews, Tara, Megan, Kara, Reagan, Carter, Hayden, Aubryn, Rory and Piper.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 29 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A viewing will be held from 1:30 pm-3pm. A memorial service will follow at 3pm. The family asks that you wear Soccer or Eagles attire if you have it.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to Grass Roots Rescue in Milton, DE (GRRDE.org/donate) or your local Animal Rescue. To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277.
Published in The News Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019
