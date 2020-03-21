|
Rose C. (Scotolati) Gambacorta
New Castle - Rose Gambacorta was a gentle, loving soul. She was gracious and generous in sharing her wisdom and experience. Though she battled many afflictions, Rose was a fighter. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Rose was born on December 17, 1931, at her family home on N. Broom St. in Wilmington, delivered by her paternal grandmother who was the community midwife. Upon graduation from Wilmington High School in 1949, she worked for Commercial Credit until her marriage.
Rose was a devout Catholic and served her community through involvement with the Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality, St. Peter the Apostle Church Christmas Bazaar and flower ministry, the Ministry of Caring and the St. Edmond's Academy Mother's Guild. Rose was a founding member of the Colonial Garden Club, the New Castle Century Club, and the First State Miniature Club, holding various officer positions, including president. She was a member of the Diamond Dames Red Hat Society and enjoyed playing bridge with friends. A talented floral arranger and miniature-scale diorama designer, Rose won numerous awards for her creations.
She had a large circle of friends. An excellent homemaker, cook, baker and cake decorator, Rose took pleasure in preparing meals for large groups and entertaining. She and her husband were season ticket holders for University of Delaware football games for many years and hosted lavish tailgate picnics. She also enjoyed cheering for the old Baltimore Colts, Philadelphia Phillies, Flyers, Eagles and the University of Notre Dame. The couple traveled throughout the U.S. and to many foreign countries and even flew on the SST Concorde jet.
She was pre-deceased by her parents Gaetano and Jessie Amoroso Scotolati, her brothers Francis and Richard, and her sister Mary.
Rose is survived by her husband of 67 years, Vincent A. 'Jimmy' Gambacorta; children and spouses Carolyn and Joseph Czipoth, John and Stella Gambacorta, and Clarice and Denis Kwasnieski; grandchildren and spouses Mario and Erin Gambacorta, Jessica and Kenn Koubek, Cory and Lindsey Gambacorta, Carina Czipoth, Andrew Kwasnieski, and Daniel Kwasnieski; and great-granddaughter Chiara Koubek; in-laws Teresa Young, Henry Gambacorta, Anthony and Pauline Gambacorta, Joanne and Tom Episcopo, and Mary DiMenco, in addition to numerous Scotolati and Gambacorta nieces and nephews.
Rose's family would like to thank physician and friend Dr. Joseph Loughran, and caregivers Nellie Howard, Connie McGill, and CNA Amber Weasner.
Due to COVID-19, Mass of the Christian Burial will be private. A memorial service and Mass will be announced later. In place of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Rose's name to St. Peter the Apostle Church, 35 E Fifth St, New Castle, DE 19720 or The Ministry of Caring, Inc., 115 E 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801-3209.
