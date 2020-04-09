Services
Rose (Oliva) Cutrona

Rose (Oliva) Cutrona Obituary
Rose (Oliva) Cutrona

Wilmington - Rose (Oliva) Cutrona, age 83, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born in Palazzolo, Sicily, on August 31, 1936, to the late Michele Oliva and Raffaela Fancello. Rose was a homemaker and talented seamstress, providing her services to family, friends, and the community as well as the clergy of St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church, where she was a long-time member. In addition to sewing, she had an immense passion for knitting and crocheting.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Raffaela Ciabattoni (Yuri); her son, Michael; her beloved grandchildren, Isabella and Dario; brothers: Emilio Oliva (Kathy), Santo Oliva, and Frank Oliva (Maryann); sister, Paola Oliva, and brother, Salvatore Oliva, both from Sicily; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her siblings, Guiseppe and Concetta Oliva.

Due to COVID-19, burial and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending a contribution to a . To send online condolences, visit www.stranofeeley.com.

Published in The News Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
