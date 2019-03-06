Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church
1406 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Fusco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose H. Fusco

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose H. Fusco Obituary
Rose H. Fusco

Wilmington - Rose H. Fusco, age 95, passed away at her home, surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Her husband of 37 years, Anthony J. Fusco, died in 1984. Rose is survived by her 3 children, Judy Cru (George), Anthony W. Fusco, Sr. and Lois Keeley (James), 6 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren. Rose is preceded in death by her parents, 8 siblings and a daughter-in-law.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 11 at 11am at, SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1406 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809, where friends may call after 10 am. Burial will follow immediately at All Saints Cemetery.

For a complete obituary and online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.