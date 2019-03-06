|
Rose H. Fusco
Wilmington - Rose H. Fusco, age 95, passed away at her home, surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Her husband of 37 years, Anthony J. Fusco, died in 1984. Rose is survived by her 3 children, Judy Cru (George), Anthony W. Fusco, Sr. and Lois Keeley (James), 6 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren. Rose is preceded in death by her parents, 8 siblings and a daughter-in-law.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 11 at 11am at, SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1406 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809, where friends may call after 10 am. Burial will follow immediately at All Saints Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 6, 2019