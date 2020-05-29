Rose LaVonne Lundquist Wegner
Wilmington - Rose LaVonne Lundquist Wegner, age 94 of Wilmington, DE died on May 21, 2020 at Foulk Manor South. She resided there and was under Delaware Hospice care since October 2019. Prior to that time, Rose lived at Foulk Manor North in Assisted Living, two of those years with her husband of 60 years, Richard who passed away in July 2014. Her dear brother, Marvin Lundquist of McPherson, KS died in December 2014.
Rose was a loving mother to Steve Wegner of Wilmington, DE, Kent Wegner of Arnold, MD., and Diane Chandler (Chad) of Wilmington, DE.
She was proud of her grandchildren Erin Brooks (Duncan) of N.Y., Ryan Wegner (Sona) of N.C., Sarah Ferrell (Jason) of PA., Alex Hendrickson (Lindsey) of PA., Tom (Phylicia), Kelsey (Danielle), Kristen, and Sara (Sean). Photos of her great grandchildren Ethan, Clara, Charlie, Lilly, Thomas, Jayven, Keyland, Olivia, and Elliott put a smile on her face.
Rose was born in McPherson, Kansas and grew up on a farm in Roxbury, Kansas before going back to McPherson for her high school years. She attended Kansas State University.
Rose was a true mid-western girl at heart and proud of her Swedish heritage. She enjoyed cooking, camping, bowling and golfing and took tremendous pride in keeping her home.
Rose and Richard moved to Wilmington DE in 2002 after living in Rockville MD for 27 years and Endicott NY prior for 17 years.
Rose will be remembered for her sweet smile.
The family would like to thank Foulk Manor South and Foulk Manor North for the care they provided for Rose.
Rose and Richard joined Trinity Presbyterian Church when they moved to Wilmington in 2002. The family would also like to thank Trinity for the visits and support throughout Rose's challenging health journey.
Contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church 1120 Darley Road, Wilmington, DE 19810
Private services were held on May 27th.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Wilmington - Rose LaVonne Lundquist Wegner, age 94 of Wilmington, DE died on May 21, 2020 at Foulk Manor South. She resided there and was under Delaware Hospice care since October 2019. Prior to that time, Rose lived at Foulk Manor North in Assisted Living, two of those years with her husband of 60 years, Richard who passed away in July 2014. Her dear brother, Marvin Lundquist of McPherson, KS died in December 2014.
Rose was a loving mother to Steve Wegner of Wilmington, DE, Kent Wegner of Arnold, MD., and Diane Chandler (Chad) of Wilmington, DE.
She was proud of her grandchildren Erin Brooks (Duncan) of N.Y., Ryan Wegner (Sona) of N.C., Sarah Ferrell (Jason) of PA., Alex Hendrickson (Lindsey) of PA., Tom (Phylicia), Kelsey (Danielle), Kristen, and Sara (Sean). Photos of her great grandchildren Ethan, Clara, Charlie, Lilly, Thomas, Jayven, Keyland, Olivia, and Elliott put a smile on her face.
Rose was born in McPherson, Kansas and grew up on a farm in Roxbury, Kansas before going back to McPherson for her high school years. She attended Kansas State University.
Rose was a true mid-western girl at heart and proud of her Swedish heritage. She enjoyed cooking, camping, bowling and golfing and took tremendous pride in keeping her home.
Rose and Richard moved to Wilmington DE in 2002 after living in Rockville MD for 27 years and Endicott NY prior for 17 years.
Rose will be remembered for her sweet smile.
The family would like to thank Foulk Manor South and Foulk Manor North for the care they provided for Rose.
Rose and Richard joined Trinity Presbyterian Church when they moved to Wilmington in 2002. The family would also like to thank Trinity for the visits and support throughout Rose's challenging health journey.
Contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church 1120 Darley Road, Wilmington, DE 19810
Private services were held on May 27th.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.