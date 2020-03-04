|
|
Rose M. Delcollo
Wilmington, DE - Mrs. Rose M. (Distana) Delcollo, 97, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE on October 17, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Nicola and Elvira (Infante) Distana.
Rose was a past member of Deborah Hospital and the Mid-County Senior Center. She enjoyed traveling with her friends and spending time with her family.
Rose was predeceased by her husband, Daniel J. Delcollo; her daughter, Rosanne Taylor; her daughter-in-law, Barbara Delcollo; her sisters and their husbands, Mary Jane Fernandez (George) and Matilda Fitzsimmons (Jim).
Rose will be sadly missed by her children, Daniel N. Delcollo , Linda Hrinak and husband, John; her grandchildren, Timothy Hrinak (Lauren), Anthony Delcollo (Renee'), Matthew Delcollo (Megan), Amy Kiss (Dan); and her pride and joy, her great grandchildren, Addison and Mason Delcollo, Alex, Christopher and Luke Kiss. In addition, she is survived by her nieces, nephews, and a special family friend, Pete DeMasi.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Tuesday, March 10 from 5:00-7:00PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 11 at 10:00AM, immediately followed by interment in Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rose may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ().
