Rose Marie Kukich
Poquoson, VA - Rose Marie Kukich, 95 went to meet her Lord and Savior on Saturday, 30 November, 2019 while residing in Poquoson, VA. Rose, affectionately known as Baba, was born on 13 October, 1924 in Blanford, IN to Robert and Angela Mirkovich (née Pucelj). She attended schools in Blanford and Clinton. Rose met her husband Nick Kukich in Chicago. Married in 1947, they moved to Blanford then in 1957 to Claymont, DE where they retired. She moved to Poquoson, VA in 2015.
Rose worked as an Administrative Assistant at Sears and later All American Engineering. She was a long time member of the St Nicholas Serbian Eastern Orthodox Church of Philadelphia, President of the Philadelphia Serbian Lodge, President of the Claymont Little League Women's Auxiliary, 50+ year member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Claymont Volunteer Fire Company, Auxiliary Post 5447, Serbian National Federation, Slovene National Benefit Society, Order of the Eastern Star, and founding member of Dignity for the Aged helping the elderly who reside in nursing homes.
Preceding Rose in death were her parents, and loving husband of 66 years, Nick. She is survived by her sister Angeline Devitt of Bloomington, IN; brother Robert Mirkovich of Ocala, FL; Sons: Bob Kukich (Shirley - Sam), Poquoson, VA; Steve Kukich, Blanford, IN ; Nick Kukich (Sharon), West Palm Beach, FL; Grandchildren in who she took great pride: Laura Melenas (Matt), Tampa, FL; Danielle Kinney (Rob), Elizabeth, CO; Alex Kukich (Ashleigh), Baltimore, MD; Christine Kukich, Baltimore, MD; and Great-grandchildren Anna Kinney; Emelene and Cameron Kukich; Hayley, Connor and Parker Melenas; Jocelyn Hunt.
She will be remembered for her strength of character and devotion to her family and friends. In addition to being an excellent cook, her hobbies included golf, sewing, crocheting, quilting and gardening.
Above all, Rose was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a dedicated friend who was nourished by her faith and Serbian heritage and buoyed by the love of so many who will miss her deeply.
Visitation will be Monday 9, December 2019 from 11:00 - 12:00AM at Mealey Funeral Homes, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, Delaware, 19808 (302-654-3005). The Reverend Milorad Orlic will celebrate a service at 12:00AM at the funeral home and a grave site service at 2PM at the Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, Delaware 19701. In lieu of flowers friends are invited to send a donation in her name to Dignity for the Aged at Dignityfortheaged.org.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019