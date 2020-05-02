Rose Marie Pankowski
Newark - Rose Marie Pankowski, age 93, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2020. Aunt Rose as most knew her by was born in Wilmington, DE on February 17, 1927 to the late George and Theresa Fucella.
Rose graduated from St. Elizabeth's School and worked at Wilmington Dry Goods and The Linen Mart on Market Street until the store closed. Rose was a longtime parishioner of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and talking on the phone.
Rose was predeceased by her husband, Theodore J. Pankowski, Jr. She is survived by her sons: Ted and his wife, Debbie and Jimmy and his wife, Dianne; six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; sister Mary Lebidziewicz (Stanley); along with a host of beloved family members and friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Well Homed, Singerly Manor, MD and Newark Manor for the wonderful care provided to Rose.
Due to the COVID-19 regulations, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Special Olympics of Delaware.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME
(302)658-9095
Newark - Rose Marie Pankowski, age 93, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2020. Aunt Rose as most knew her by was born in Wilmington, DE on February 17, 1927 to the late George and Theresa Fucella.
Rose graduated from St. Elizabeth's School and worked at Wilmington Dry Goods and The Linen Mart on Market Street until the store closed. Rose was a longtime parishioner of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and talking on the phone.
Rose was predeceased by her husband, Theodore J. Pankowski, Jr. She is survived by her sons: Ted and his wife, Debbie and Jimmy and his wife, Dianne; six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; sister Mary Lebidziewicz (Stanley); along with a host of beloved family members and friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Well Homed, Singerly Manor, MD and Newark Manor for the wonderful care provided to Rose.
Due to the COVID-19 regulations, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Special Olympics of Delaware.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME
(302)658-9095
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.