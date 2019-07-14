|
Rose Martha Hollmuller
Newark - Rose Martha Hollmuller, age 97 of Newark, DE passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rose's memory to Easter Seals Society, 61 Corporate Circle, New Castle, DE 19720.
