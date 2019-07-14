Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home
1000 North DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home
1000 North DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Hollmuller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Martha Hollmuller


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Martha Hollmuller Obituary
Rose Martha Hollmuller

Newark - Rose Martha Hollmuller, age 97 of Newark, DE passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rose's memory to Easter Seals Society, 61 Corporate Circle, New Castle, DE 19720.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
Download Now