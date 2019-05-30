Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Lantana, FL - Rose Wohlman (nee Petlev), June 6, 1918 - May 27, 2019, formally a resident of Chester/Parkside, PA, passed away at her home at Vi at Lakeside Village in Lantana, FL. Rose was preceded by her husband Abraham and her parents Morris and Rebecca Petlev and her brother Harry. Rose is survived by her sons Sanford (Elvira) and Harold (Linda) and her grandchildren: Stephanie, Gabrielle, Adam, and Mathew Wohlman and Michael (Angella Eidell) and Diane O'Hara.

Rose had 7 great grandchildren, 1 nephew, 8 great nephews and nieces, 16 great great nephews and nieces and 3 cousins.

Rose retired from Sun Oil Co. as a technical librarian. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Jewish War Veterans.

The family would like to thank Dr. Arnold Simon, the staff of Vi and a special thank you to Brett, Beth Petlev and Debbie Liberman for their continuing care of Rose.

Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral services Friday 11 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. BROAD ST., PHILA., PA 19126. Int. Mt. Sharon Cem.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Vi Employee Appreciation Fund (AEF), 2792 Donnelly Dr., Lantana, FL 33462.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The News Journal on May 30, 2019
