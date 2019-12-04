|
|
RoseAnn Sarro Carucci
RoseAnn Sarro Carucci, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the age of 81 years. She was born in Wilmington, Delaware on August 9, 1938 to the late Francis C. and Mary (Verderamo) Sarro.
In her youth, RoseAnn was a member of the girls' choir of St. Patrick's parish in Wilmington, Delaware. She went on to attend St. Elizabeth's High School where she was a member of the glee club as well as treasurer of the Geppa Don Sorority. After graduation on June 6, 1956, she went to work for the Diamond State Telephone Company where she remained until she started a family. She was later employed by the State of Delaware in the Division of Consumer Affairs as well as St. Francis Hospital.
RoseAnn was a longtime member of St. Anthony of Padua parish. In the early years of the Italian Festival, she could regularly be seen volunteering her time, alongside her husband John, preparing food and serving patrons at the original PTA Seafood Café. RoseAnn enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren, all of whom she lovingly watched until they reached school age, in what became known as "MomMom's day care".
RoseAnn loved summer picnics and hot steamed blue crabs, which were her favorite. She loved to travel with her husband, preferably by car, and had a goal of visiting all 50 states, as well as Canada and Mexico. At the time of her death, she had visited all but Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, and Oregon.
RoseAnn was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her beloved and only son John Jr. RoseAnn is survived by her husband of 61 years, John Sr., her daughter Carolyn Candeloro and husband Anthony, daughter JoAnn DiOssi and husband Michael Sr., granddaughter Deanna Candeloro of Nashville, TN, grandsons Michael, Nicholas and John "Max" DiOssi as well as her brother Dr. Francis Sarro.
In addition to the nurses at Seasons Hospice, the Carucci family would like to thank RoseAnn's longtime caregiver, Patricia Vacca, as well as Monee Gulamali, Pascaline Ngalim, and Stephanie Columbo-Bilinski for providing the quality and compassionate care that enabled RoseAnn to live out her remaining years at home.
Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 am on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilmington, Delaware followed by a mass of Christian burial. Entombment will be in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations can be made to St. Anthony of Padua Grade School, 1715 W. 9th Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19805.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019