Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie Potts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie Potts

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Rosemarie Potts In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of,

Rose Potts

The moment that you left me, my heart was split in two, one side was filled with memories, the other side died with you. I often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek. Remembering you is easy, I do it everyday; but missing you is a heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain; you see life has gone on without you, but will NEVER be the same. Missing you so much with a heart full of pain.

Jacob
Published in The News Journal on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.