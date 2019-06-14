|
In Loving Memory Of,
Rose Potts
The moment that you left me, my heart was split in two, one side was filled with memories, the other side died with you. I often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek. Remembering you is easy, I do it everyday; but missing you is a heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain; you see life has gone on without you, but will NEVER be the same. Missing you so much with a heart full of pain.
Jacob
Published in The News Journal on June 14, 2019