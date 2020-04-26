Services
Rosemarie "RoeRoe" Sudler

Rosemarie "RoeRoe" Sudler Obituary
Rosemarie "RoeRoe" Sudler

New Castle - Age 77, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Rosemarie was a 1960 graduate of William Penn High School. She retired from the New Castle Police Department after 30 years as a secretary.

Survivors include her daughter, Tinamarie Snedeker; grandson, Kristopher Snedeker (Elijah Meehan); sister, Katherine Lewis; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID19 regulations a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
