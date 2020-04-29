|
Rosemarie (Teoli) Torrance
Wilmington - Rosemarie Theresa (Teoli) Torrance, 60, passed away Sunday, April 26th, 2020 at the Hillside Center due to complications enhanced by COVID-19. Rosemarie was born on September 15th, 1959 in Wilmington, Delaware to Mary and Frank Teoli. She graduated from Delcastle High School in 1977 with a degree in Technical Drafting.
Most of what we loved and adored about Rosemarie had passed away more than 12 years ago in a tragic motorcycle accident where she lost all memory of who she was and everyone around her. Now her body can lay to rest as well. She would like to be remembered for everything she embodied. Rose was a loving mother and friend whose passion for engineering and fitness was surpassed only by her love for taking care of others. She was more than a mother; she was our best friend. She gave us the outlet to talk about everything and anything and showed us that you never have to change for anyone. Rose has taught us so much in such a short period of time and for that her spirit will remain in our hearts forever.
Rose is survived by her two daughters, Caprice and Colleen Torrance; and 4 siblings: Anthony, Joseph, Michael, and Cordella. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Torrance.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be private. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020