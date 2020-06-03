Rosemary B. "Rose" Barkauskie
Georgetown - Rosemary B. "Rose" Barkauskie passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
She was born on May 6, 1930, in Mount Carmel, PA to Peter and Mary Kutchen.
As a teenager, she met and fell in love with a boy from Kulpmont named Raymond, who would remain by her side for the next 70 years before his passing in March of 2018. She and her husband Raymond lived in Georgetown for over 60 years and were longtime devoted members of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.
Rose was an avid walker and could be seen each morning for years circling the Sussex Central High School track with her sister-in-law Dot. She was a voracious reader, an armchair Jeopardy savant and a devoted golf fan. She loved being outside; no matter the temperature, if that sun was out so was she. Rose was a proud woman with zero capacity for nonsense, an unyielding appreciation for the simple things, and an unrivaled love for her family. She is now, once again, with her loving husband, her other half.
She is preceded in death by her parents Peter and Mary Kutchen; siblings, Leonard, John ("Jack") and Elizabeth ("Betty"); and loving husband Raymond B. Barkauskie.
Rosemary is survived by her son, Ron (wife Susan) of Lewes; her daughter, RaeAnn (Mike) of Selbyville; her sister-in-law, Dorothy "Dot" Kutchen; her grandchildren, Lindsey (husband Jay), Kyle (wife Ashley), Joshua (wife Jessica); her great-grandchildren, Leo, Wynne, Jake, Sloane, Christian, and Nicholas; her many nieces and nephews including Jack (wife Monta), Rich (wife Cathy), Bernie, Jr., Maryann, Barry, Brian, and Cynthia
Special thanks to Dr. Dustin Davis for always being just a phone call away; to Abby and Dana of Delaware Hospice; and to Rosemary's neighbors, especially Patty and Wayne, who were ever vigilant and kind.
A funeral service and interment at Union Cemetery will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Rosemary's name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, Del 19963.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown. Online condolences for the family may be made online at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.