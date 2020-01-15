|
|
Rosemary M. Thielemann
Wilmington - Rosemary (Rose) Michele Thielemann, age 68, passed away in her sleep on January 13, 2020 at her residence in Wilmington, DE.
Rose was born on September 29, 1951. The daughter of the late Matthew and Anna Thielemann and the oldest of the nine Thielemann children. Rose graduated from P.S DuPont High School in 1969. She was previously employed at The News Journal, Bell Telephone, Delaware Trust and H.A. Winston's and Co. Rose's pride and joy is her son, Alex. She was so proud of his accomplishments as a Marine and a Father. Rose enjoyed spending time with Alex and his family, frequent shopping sprees with her sisters and taking care of her cats Tiger and Francine.
Rose is preceded in death by sister Marianne Garrison and brother-in-law Thomas Watterson.
She is survived by son, Alex Swearer (Jessica); sisters, Helen Oldham (Joseph), Margaret Briley, Anne Marie Watterson, Alberta Marchese (Vincent), Georgianna Telford and brothers, William Thielemann (Joanne) and Matthew Thielemann JR (Kimberly); her grandchildren, Kayla, Justin and Shane Swearer; friend, Jennifer Swearer and multiple nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held privately with her family.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Bertie and Mimi for not only being a sister to Rose but a provider and companion over the last several years.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Forgotten Cats, 4023 Kennett Pike, Suite 422, Wilmington, DE 19807.
Doherty Funeral Home
302-652-6811
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020