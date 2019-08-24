|
|
Rosemary Stewart Hickman
Wilmington - Rosemary Stewart Hickman, age 90, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo on August 20, 2019. She had been a resident of St. Clare Commons in Perrysburg, Ohio for the past eight months.
Rosemary was born on her mother's birthday, in 1929, to Laverna Adele Brown Stewart and Bernard Leroy Stewart in Kansas City, Kansas. She attended Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg, Missouri where she met her husband, Forrest E. Hickman, who predeceased her in 2004 shortly before their 53rd wedding anniversary.
Rosemary was an active member of Chapel Street Players in Newark, DE for many years. She was a Girl Scout leader and a Cub Scout den mother and pack leader while her children were involved in those organizations. She volunteered as a first-aid provider and instructor with the American Red Cross. Later, she devoted most of her time to her two passions, the Boy Scouts and her church, Limestone Presbyterian Church. As a Boy Scout, she served as a member of the advancement committee and as a unit commissioner. She attended Philmont Scout Reservation twice. She was a Vigil Honor Member of Nentego Lodge #20 Order of the Arrow, served on the Del-Mar-Va Council Eagle Scout Board of Review, and received the Silver Beaver award by the National Council through the Del-Mar-Va Council for distinguished service to Scouting. At Limestone, where she was a member since 1958, she was active in the United Presbyterian Women, served as a Clerk of Session, and taught Sunday school classes and Bible study groups for many years.
Along with her husband Forrest, Rosemary is predeceased by her parents, Forrest's parents, her sister and two brothers, one brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law.
She is survived by her three children: Sherry (Rick) Wiley of Diagonal, IA and their children: Michael (Lily) Williams of Sikeston, MO; Nathan (Leanne) Williams and sons Ian and Ben of Des Moines, IA; Andrew Wiley of Diagonal, IA; Tony Wiley of North Hollywood, CA; and Allison (Erik Clausen) Wiley and daughters Alaina and Kerrigan of Creston, IA. Merralyn (Tom) Vaillancourt of Wilmington, DE and their sons Karl (Jill Dagion) Vaillancourt of San Luis Obispo, CA; and Scott (Maria) Vaillancourt of Clayton, DE. Stewart (Annette) Hickman of Perrysburg, OH; their children at home: Helena, Isaiah, and Gavin Hickman; and Stewart's daughter Christi (Ed Rubino) Hickman of Guilford, CT. In total, she has 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren to cherish her memory.
A visitation will be held Monday August 26, 2019 from 5:00-7:00PM at Chandler Funeral Home, 7230 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday at Limestone Presbyterian Church, 3201 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment at All Saints Cemetery.
Rosemary's family suggests, in lieu of flowers, contributions to Del-Mar-Va Council's Campership Fund to help send scouts to camp.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 24, 2019