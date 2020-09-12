Roslyn "Roz" H. RomanowWest Grove, PA - Roslyn H. Romanow peacefully left this world on September 10, 2020 at the age of 93, having lived a full and vibrant life.Everyone knew Roslyn as "Roz." She had a big, beautiful, vivacious presence that could light a stadium. Roz loved life, lived it well, and was always open to new adventures.She was also a survivor, losing her beloved husband, Robert all too soon in her life and experiencing the loss of her father, Aaron Miller; mother, Gertrude; sister, Lenore Urdang; and her partner for over 20 years, Allan Levine. And yet she never lost her love for life or her faith, and remained a passionate optimist.Roz was born in Jersey City, NJ in 1927 to Gertrude and Aaron and resided in New York City, NJ, and later in California and Pennsylvania. Despite months of lessons and 45 years in California, she was unable to shake her colorful and unmistakable New York accent. Roz was an exceptional businesswoman. When few women were entrepreneurs, she ran her own textile company in Los Angeles.Roz loved travel, golf, and was an avid bridge player. She found a wonderful and loving partner in Allan to share these common interests. But most of all, she deeply loved her family and extended family. Roz leaves behind her daughter, Aimee Flubacher (Todd) of Chadds Ford, PA; her son, Seth Romanow (Wendy) of Bellevue, WA; her four grandchildren, Liza and Ali Romanow and Avery and Marlise Flubacher; she also leaves behind her niece and nephew, Scott and Meryl Urdang and Tom, Jill, and Sue Levine, who thought of her as their mom.The family is thankful for the loving care provided by Jenner's Pond, Willow Tree Hospice, and Tammie, who was Roz's "granny nanny."A private service will be at Beth Emeth Memorial Park, Wilmington, DE. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your local food banks or to do to something kind for a frontline worker and say, "it's from Roz." A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced.SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL