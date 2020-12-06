1/1
Roxanne K. Crawley
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roxanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roxanne K. Crawley

Roxanne Crawley was born on November 20,1958 and transitioned to her heavenly home on November 27, 2020.

Roxanne is survived by three children Vernon, Darious, Stephanie Crawley, two step children, eight brothers,

nine grandchildren, and a companion of twenty nine years, Christopher Parson Sr..

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday December 8, 2020 at 1 pm, Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th St. Wilm.,DE 19801

State mandates all who are invited to attend must wear masks.

Arrangements by

Bell Funeral Home

www.bellfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Mother UAME Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved