Roxanne K. CrawleyRoxanne Crawley was born on November 20,1958 and transitioned to her heavenly home on November 27, 2020.Roxanne is survived by three children Vernon, Darious, Stephanie Crawley, two step children, eight brothers,nine grandchildren, and a companion of twenty nine years, Christopher Parson Sr..A memorial service will be held on Tuesday December 8, 2020 at 1 pm, Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th St. Wilm.,DE 19801State mandates all who are invited to attend must wear masks.Arrangements byBell Funeral Home