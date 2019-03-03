|
|
Roy E. May
Avondale - Roy E. May, resident of Avondale, died on Feb. 24 at Seasons Hospice at the age of 90.
Born in What Cheer, Iowa to Anna Courtney and Jesse May, he attended Iowa Wesleyan College and the AIB College of Business in Des Moines. Roy spent 30 years in Des Moines and worked as an Accountant for the State of Iowa. Upon retirement, he moved to Arizona and lived there for 30 years.
Roy was a quiet man who loved to read novels and the daily newspaper. He had a passion for college sports, especially for the Iowa football college teams. He was an avid bridge player and enjoyed camping as a younger man.
Roy leaves behind generations of a loving family. He is survived by three children; Dianne Kinser of Alvaton, KY, James May (Kristen) of Mitchellville, IA and Debra LaBarca (Carl) of Avondale, PA. His wife Joan Strubhar May and his son Jeff May have predeceased him.
Roy is also survived by 12 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great- Great Grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to a prayer service to honor his memory on Sunday, March 10 at 5 PM at Assumption BVM Chapel 300 State Road, West Grove, PA.
www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 3, 2019