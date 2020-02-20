|
Roy Fulton Couden, Jr.
Newark - Roy Fulton Couden, Jr., age 71, of Newark, DE, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
A committal service will be held at 10 am on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the chapel of Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Roy's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
