Roy Lee Catron, Jr.
Newark, DE -
Roy Lee Catron, Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Christiana Hospital on Saturday February 23, 2019. Roy was originally from Boothwyn, PA, and was living in Newark, DE with his life partner Lisa Jo Davis.
Roy had so much talent and was an entrepreneur for many years. He then continued his education at Widner University and became a mechanical engineer with lab 331 with the Boeing Company in Pennsylvania. He worked his way up to Aero Space Technical Engineer and before his retirement he became the energy "Zar" at Boeing after a career of 48 years.
Roy was a special man with a giving heart, and would help organizations and people in need. He enjoyed being with his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He also loved to talk politics with people and was always keeping up with current affairs of his country. Roy enjoyed playing racketball, tennis and cruising in his sports car.
Roy was predeceased by his parents Nellie and Roy Lee Catron, Sr. and a special aunt (Honey) Ann Kowal. He will be forever beloved and remembered by his life partner Lisa Jo Davis; his children, Lorrie (Royce) Miller, Susanne Frantz, Nancy (Bruce) Lockerman, Roy Lee Catron, III; his grandchildren, Ed (Laurel), Tiffany, Stephanie, Britney, Paris, Matthew and his 11 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Christiana Hospital nurses 3rd floor ICU, 4th floor east and Hospice for all the loving care they gave Roy and his family.
A viewing will be held on Monday March 4 from 11-12pm followed by a service at 12pm at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. For online condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019