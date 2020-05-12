Rudolph Paladnietti
New Castle - Rudolph Paladnietti age 98, passed away unexpectedly May 10, 2020 at Christiana Hospital.
All services for Rudy will be private. Please visit delawarefuneral.com for a full obituary.
302-994-9614
New Castle - Rudolph Paladnietti age 98, passed away unexpectedly May 10, 2020 at Christiana Hospital.
All services for Rudy will be private. Please visit delawarefuneral.com for a full obituary.
302-994-9614
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 12 to May 14, 2020.