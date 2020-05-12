Rudolph Paladnietti
Rudolph Paladnietti

New Castle - Rudolph Paladnietti age 98, passed away unexpectedly May 10, 2020 at Christiana Hospital.

All services for Rudy will be private. Please visit delawarefuneral.com for a full obituary.

Published in The News Journal from May 12 to May 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
34 W 6Th St
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-9300
