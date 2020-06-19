Russell D. Williams
Newark - Russell D. Williams, Sr., age 88, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Russell was the only child of the late Orrin and Florence Williams. Russell enjoyed all things automotive and making model airplanes. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved spending time surrounded by his family. He will be greatly missed.
Russell is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Mary Ann Williams; son, Russell Williams, Jr.; grandchildren: Amanda Stock (Pat), Alyse Yannucci (Nick), John Williams (Emily), and Amber Williams; and great-grandchildren: Adelynn and Dylan Stock, Bentley Yannucci; and Gary and Lily Williams. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his son, John David Williams; and daughter-in-law, Donna Williams.
Services will be private. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.