Russell Fernandes
Elsmere - Passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Russell, born in Philadelphia, PA on July 15, 1925, was the son of the late Manuel and Irene (Jalbert) Fernandes.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend. His life was one of service, support of family, community, and love for our country.
On his 17th birthday, Russell enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served throughout World War II as a Radarman on the Destroyer USS Parker DD604. He continued his Navy service on the Destroyer USS Witek EDD848 during the Korean War. He served on the Board of Directors of the Tin Can Sailors, Inc. reuniting shipmates, hosting regional Bull Sessions, and attending national reunions across the country.
Russ was a faithful member of Elsmere Presbyterian Church since 1950.
He was an active member of the VFW and the American Legion. As a staunch supporter of the local schools, Russ served on the Conrad Area School Board, the PTA, the Band Boosters, and he could always be spotted in the stands proudly cheering for the schools' sports teams.
He was recently honored by the Delaware State Senate, House of Representatives, New Castle County Council, Town of Elsmere, and Elsmere Fire Co. No. 1 for his 50 years of service to the Fire Company. Since 1980, Russ was a dedicated member of the New Castle County Fire Police and for many years held the office of Treasurer of the Association. Upon his retirement from the Fire Police, he was honored to be named Fire Police Emeritus.
He retired from the Chrysler Corporation in 1987 and enjoyed many years of retirement and travel with his wife of 67 years, the late Laura M. (Palmer) Fernandes. Russ provided a beautiful example of love and devotion as he cared for Laura in the final 70 months of her life.
Russ is survived by his 5 children, Russell, Jr. (Rebecca), Roger, Richard (Anne), Laura (Michael), and Robert (Diane); 10 grandchildren, Erin, Matthew, Lindsay, Erica, Marissa, Sadie, Chris, Jenn, Ryan, and Brad; 13 great grandchildren, Jayda, Mason, Alexander, Isis, Jude, Dominic, Jameson, Hunter, Sophia, Josie, Lucas, Laila, Avery, and he was anxiously awaiting the arrival of his 14th great grandchild, Jacob.
The family extends their special thanks to Jaquana Mulligan and Marlene Lindsay for such loving care given to their father.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, May 5th from 3:00-5:00 pm at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Highway, Elsmere, DE 19805. A service to celebrate Russ' life will be held on Monday, May 6th at 9:00 am at Elsmere Presbyterian Church, 606 New Road, Elsmere, DE. All are invited to attend. Interment will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Elsmere Presbyterian Church or Elsmere Fire Company.
Published in The News Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2019