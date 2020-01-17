|
Russell L. "Russ" Eaton
Newark - Russell L. "Russ" Eaton, age 85, of Newark, DE, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Born in Burnham, PA on October 27, 1934, he was a son of the late J. Russell and Ruth (Fry) Eaton. Russ proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He dedicated his career as an assembler with General Motors at the Boxwood Road Plant, retiring in 1987 after 34 years. Russ also worked as a mechanic for Merganthaler Bus Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Pauline M. (Naylor) Eaton; and sister, Cleo Bias. Russ is survived by his daughters, Tracy L. Eaton and Amy J. Dillon, both of Newark; siblings, Maryalice Ritter, Evelyn Swartz, Richard Eaton and Stella Yingling; grandchildren, Tara B. Eaton and Jerry R. Dillon III; and great grandson, Kyair A. Little.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 12 noon on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Entombment will be held privately.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020