Russell T. Staats Sr.
1938 - 2020
Russell T. Staats, Sr.

Milford - Russell T. Staats, Sr., age 82, of Milford, DE, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, DE on May 21, 1938, he was a son of the late Ritchie and Blanche (Wilson) Staats. Russell proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper. He worked as a fire fighter with the Wilmington Fire Department for 20 years, reaching the rank of lieutenant, and as a Deputy State Fire Marshal K-9 Handler (Midnight) with the State Fire Marshal's office for 15 years. Russell was a member of the International Association of Fire Fighters.

He left this world a better place. Russell had great pride in his family and friends, which he always put first. He spent the best parts of his life married to his true love, Kathy, who he cherished and loved deeply. Russell loved to cook and could often be found making a delicious meal. He enjoyed traveling to Disney World and going to his home in Georgia. Russell's greatest passion was coaching his kids' baseball teams, and attending his grand and great grandchildren's events. Anyone who knew Russell would tell you he was a true family man and a man who loved family, his friends and life.

In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his brother, Ritchie Staats, Jr.; and granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Staats. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn (Beck) Staats; children, Robin DeStefano (Luke) of Middletown, R. Thomas Staats, Jr. (Amy) of Greensboro, NC, Christopher Staats of Clayton, GA and Patrick Staats (Nina) of Newark; grandchildren, Alexa and Tessa DeStefano, Sarah and Hannah Staats and Gabrielle Springer; great grandchildren, Michael and Arianna Costello, and Grace and Kennan Seldomridge; sister-in-law, Helen Staats; and nieces, Carol Schafer and Janet Staats-Smith.

A public visitation will be held from 2 pm until 4 pm on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, in compliance with COVID-19 regulations. Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Russell's memory to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
