Ruth Ann Chynoweth
Ruth Ann Chynoweth

On Friday, September 18, Ruth Ann Chynoweth danced barefoot into heaven. Born in Milford, Delaware, Ruth Ann Messick was raised by her grandparents and spent her childhood in Rehoboth with her aunts and uncles. The beach was her playground and continued to be her happy place throughout most of her life. She excelled at sports, enjoyed going to the movies, and participated in community plays—where her enthusiasm was appreciated more than her singing. She earned a scholarship to Goldey College in Wilmington, where she met the love of her life, Bob Chynoweth. (If she were here, she'd have you know that she was voted most social and he was voted best dressed.) For more than 62 years, until Bob's death in 2011, they were a dynamic team raising their three children, modeling the balance of hard work and time with family, and serving Asbury United Methodist Church. After many years in the Colonial School District, Ruth Ann retired to make crafts with Bob and provide unconditional love and support to family and friends. Ruth Ann was a powerhouse of a woman, with a selfless, grateful attitude and an infectious smile. She was everyone's biggest cheerleader, even for their smallest victories and accomplishments. She took a little bit of coffee with her cream. She loved to drive her friends around and never said "no" to a trip for chicken and dumplings. And we have a feeling that in heaven, she's on the phone right now.

Ruth Ann's greatest joy was spending time with her cherished family. She will be revered and remembered as a devoted wife, mom, mommom, and great-mommom. Ruth Ann will live on in the hearts of her children, Carol Sherkey (William) of Wilmington, DE; Cheri Abernethy of Hockessin, DE; and William P. (Michele) of North East, MD; grandchildren, Bryan, Megan, Jennifer, Kristen, Morgan, and Bobby; great-grandchildren, Rowan, Harper, and Cameron; and her blended family, grandchildren, Eric (Erica), Will, Michael, and Kendra; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Emma, Marley, and Liam; and her extended family of cousins, nephews, nieces, and countless friends.

The family has planned a private celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to Delaware Hospice, American Cancer Society, or a charity close to your heart.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
